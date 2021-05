CEDAR RAPIDS – If there’s any baseball team that won’t take winning the very important first game of a best-of-3 series for granted, it should be Kirkwood. It was the Eagles who were on the verge of elimination in their NJCAA Division II region championship last weekend before storming back with back-to-back wins over Iowa Central. That included an incredible extra-inning victory in a second game that saw them down four runs in the ninth.