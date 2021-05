Spoilers below for the series finale of NCIS: New Orleans, so be warned if you haven't yet watched!. Here in the midst of finale season, it's getting harder to keep track of what's only ending for a few months and which shows are wrapping up for good. Over the weekend, CBS said farewell to its crime drama NCIS: New Orleans with its seventh and final season finale, and the episode somewhat surprisingly ended on a good note for Scott Bakula's Dwayne Pride & Co. (Less so for Callie Thorne's Sasha Broussard, but that's probably fine.) But there was a little less joy for any longtime viewers hoping to see last-minute tributes to Lucas Black's Christopher LaSalle and other former cast members.