Provided by Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is planning to open community pools and waterparks for the 2021 summer season. Waterworks Waterpark in Dale City will open first on Saturday, May 29 to Monday, May 31 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. each day for Memorial Day weekend at full capacity. The County plans to open other facilities on a week-by-week basis based on lifeguard staffing levels. The opening for Hammill Mill Pool is uncertain due to unexpected repairs. The status of pool and waterpark openings along with operation hours can be found at pwcva.gov/pools.