San Jose’s mass shooting marks the deadliest in the Bay Area. What we know the day after

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.