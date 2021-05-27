Ex-astronaut pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash of two young girls; prison sentence starts immediately

A woman from Alabama pleaded guilty to two charges of robbery, apparently to pay for plastic surgery, a District Attorney said.The charges related to an incident at a branch of BancorpSouth bank in Gulfport over two years. The trial was expected to start next month but defendant Iconic Facce asked her lawyer to offer a guilty plea on her behalf before it started. This comes after two years of discussions between her lawyer and the court. Facce, a transgender woman, was intending on getting plastic surgery abroad to feminise her face with procedures on her cheeks, lips and nose and...