Ex-astronaut pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash of two young girls; prison sentence starts immediately
Friends and family of two young sisters, Jayla Latrice Parler and Niomi Deona James, filled about half of Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Allen May’s courtroom on Thursday. The other half was occupied by attorneys in dark suits, journalists and others who were waiting to hear the fate of a former U.S. astronaut who recently took responsibility for the girls’ deaths in a DUI crash that happened nearly five years before.www.beauregarddailynews.net