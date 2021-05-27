newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

2022 Oscars pushed back a month, will return to usual venue

By GLENN WHIPP
CharlotteObserver.com
 3 days ago

The 94th Academy Awards have a new date, moving to March 27, 2022, a month later than originally planned, the motion picture academy announced Thursday. The shift would appear to signal that the academy feels the need to put a bit more space between the Oscars and the live sporting events competing for a dwindling number of viewers. The 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to take place from Feb. 4-20, while the 2022 Super Bowl is set for Feb. 13.

www.charlotteobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Oscar Nominations#Beijing Olympics#Movie Theaters#Home Movie#Movie Ratings#The 2022 Oscars#The Dolby Theatre#Union Station#Sporting Events#February#Viewership Part#Live Events#Los Angeles#Best Picture#Changed#Motion Picture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Super Bowl
Related
MoviesThe Hill

Oscars to return to Dolby Theatre, air on March 27 next year

The Oscars will return to the Dolby Theatre next March. Organizers for the 94th annual awards gala said Thursday that the show will air on March 27 on ABC from its historic Hollywood venue. The ceremony was altered this year amid the coronavirus pandemic — pushed from February to April...
Entertainmentvaughantoday.ca

The Oscars will be postponed again by a month in 2022

For the second year in a row, the Oscars 2022 will be held a month later than expected due to the health context, the academy that organizes announced, Thursday. The rule that allows movies released live on video-on-demand platforms will also be preserved to compete without even going to the cinema.
Super Bowltheubj.com

The Oscars will be delayed for the following year by one month

The Oscars will by and by be delayed for the following year by one month. The 2021 Academy Awards was an exceptional service that was deferred two months from its standard February date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For contemplations to wellbeing conventions, the show was held at Los Angeles Union Station as opposed to the standard Dolby Theater. Because of the deferment of the honor show, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expanded the qualification period for movies to meet all requirements for the 2021 Oscars, a change that helped numerous films including Best Picture-candidate Judas and the Black Messiah.
TV & VideosBillboard

2022 Oscar Telecast Has Been Pushed Back: Here's the New Date

This coming year will have 10-month eligibility period, while this past year had a 14-month eligibility period. The 94th Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, March 27, 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced on Thursday (May 27). The show was originally scheduled for Feb. 27, 2022.
Los Angeles, CASan Bernardino County Sun

2022 Oscars will be a month later, won’t be held in train station

LOS ANGELES — Next year’s Oscar ceremony will be held later than planned, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announcing Thursday the show will be held March 27, 2022. That’s one month later than the originally announced Feb. 27 date. The Oscars are traditionally held in late...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

Oscars delayed by a month as pandemic rules extended

The Oscars have been postponed for a second consecutive year, and relaxed eligibility rules allowing films to skip movie theaters will be kept in place due to the pandemic, the Academy said Thursday. The 94th Academy Awards will now take place on March 27, 2022, exactly a month later than originally planned, and are set to return to their traditional venue at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. After ratings nosedived for this year's unusual, pandemic-affected Oscars -- which were held at a Los Angeles train station -- the postponement avoids potentially costly clashes with the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics. American football's biggest event takes place in Los Angeles next year on February 13, while the global winter sports extravaganza is due to be held in Beijing from February 4-20.
MoviesAnime News Network

94th Oscars Takes Place on March 27 with 10-Month Eligibility Period for Films

Films must have qualifying release date between March 1-December 31. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday that the 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2021, with nomination reveals on February 8, 2021. In recent years, the ceremony has taken place in late February/early March. The exception was the 93rd annual Academy Awards, which were held on April 25 this year, delayed by two months due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Small Businesstheridgefieldpress.com

Live Music Is Back. America's Indie Venues Are No Better Off

Gary Witt has waited and waited and waited. A Milwaukee venue owner and live music veteran, Witt weathered 14 months of a total shutdown of his business; he’s down 40 percent of his full-time staff, 97 percent of his revenue from the last year, and nearly all of his life savings. Patience is just about all Witt has left — but even that is running out.
MoviesSFGate

Marvel Finally Confirms Oscar Isaac as 'Moon Knight' Star

Seven months after Variety first broke the news that Isaac was in talks to star in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series “Moon Knight,” Marvel has finally confirmed that the 42-year-old actor will headline the project. More from Variety. Naturally, Marvel did so via a tweet that reads, “‘WE ARE...
MinoritiesRottentomatoes.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Movies on HBO Max

In celebration of Pride month, we’ve compiled a list of the best Fresh LGBTQ+ movies you can find on HBO Max right now. You’ll find hit classic dramas (Desert Hearts), feel-good comedies (In & Out), and international affairs (Bad Education). The titles below are sorted from the best LGBTQ+ films...
Entertainmentdigboston.com

INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK (#SAVEOURSTAGES) TO RETURN IN JULY

Independent Venue Week announces first round of participating venues, bringing together more than 200 venues in 39 states and territories. Fresh off the wire. Here’s the word from the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA): “Independent Venue Week proudly announces the National Independent Venue Association, the organization behind the #saveourstages movement and whose very formation was sparked by Independent Venue Week’s early organizing efforts, as a partner for #IVW21.”
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

'A Quiet Place' sequel tops box office Memorial Day weekend

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "A Quiet Place Part II" starring Emily Blunt and directed by her husband John Krasinski scared its way to the top of the North American box office this Memorial Day weekend by grossing $48.385 million, according to industry estimates out Sunday. Paramount's horror flick beat out...
MoviesTraverse City Record-Eagle

The Lively Arts: A look back at an Academy Award ceremony for our times

Steven Soderbergh in a recent Vanity Fair magazine piece and other outlet interviews seemed to show few regrets at his handling of the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony. Although the format gave some film reviewers fits, he seemed OK with things, including the lowest TV ratings in the Academy Awards history and non compos mentis conclusion that was equivalent to an empty trapeze above a crowd and fade to black, right up there with the immortal ending of “The Sopranos.”