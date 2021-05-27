Cancel
Wheeling, WV

DONALD HENDRICKSON

Intelligencer
 13 days ago

Donald C. (Papa) Hendrickson, 96, of Wheeling, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Liza’s Place. He was born October 1, 1924, in Jamestown, NY, a son of the late Harold and Eunice (Darling) Hendrickson. Don was a 1943 graduate of Jamestown High School. Soon after graduation he entered the US Navy and attained the rank of Seaman Second Class. He was based out of Okinawa and Saipan during World War II. He served as flight engineer on a PBM Mariner seaplane doing air-sea rescues. Upon leaving the military he began his working career with the Jamestown Post Journal. He and his family moved to Wheeling in 1973 where he worked for Ogden Newspapers, Inc. until his retirement in 1989. Don was a founding member of the Jamestown Ski Club, a member of the National Ski Patrol, Lakewood Rod and Gun Club, and Short Circuit.

