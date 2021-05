The Stephens County Commissioners made land agreements their top priority on Monday morning during their regular meeting. During the meeting, the county board approved to execute three county deeds for properties acquired at resale as submitted by the Stephens County Treasurer. The first was for two tracts of land described where one tract of land would begin 28’ east of the of Lot. 10, Block 44 in the City of Duncan and the second tract of land would be along the north 73’ of Lot 5, Block 12, City of Duncan, Stephens County, State of Oklahoma.