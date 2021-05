You may remember a few weeks ago, I was author of concurrent resolution celebrating the importance of the production of beef, pork and poultry in Oklahoma. Combined, these producers contribute $18 billion annually to our state's economy. The resolution also encouraged Oklahomans to consume and enjoy meat and poultry, and coincided with a declaration by Governor Stitt, proclaiming "Meat All Week," which was in response to a "MeatOut Day" proclaimed by Colorado's governor.