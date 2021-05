MIAMI COUNTY — The man behind the wheel of a commercial dump truck that collided with an SUV, killing an 11-year-old Troy boy, was sentenced on Monday. In previous court proceedings, Christopher Young, 20, of New Carlisle, entered a no-contest plea to the charge and was found guilty by Judge Samuel Huffman. Young was indicted by a Miami County grand jury in the incident that claimed the life of 11-year-old Grant Gillespie of Troy on Aug. 3, 2020, at the intersection of Troy-Sidney Road and East Peterson Road in Staunton Township.