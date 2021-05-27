Cancel
Kent City, MI

Baseball Team earns a Split with Morley Stanwoo

kentcityathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Varsity Baseball team come home with a split last night with Morley Stanwood. In Game 1, the Eagles got the 10-4 win as Bryant Fahling got the complete game win going 7 innings scattering 7 hits while striking out 9 batters. Offensively the Eagles totaled 10 hits and were lead by Kyler Larson who was 2 for 4 with his first Home Run of the season, Webb Longcore who was 2 for 4, and Tyler Brummel who was 2 for 5. Ryan Darling, Bryant Fahling, Zane Kik, and Josh Anderson all added 1 hit apiece. Justin Mack was on base 4 times, 2 walks and 2 hit by pitch.

