Baseball Team earns a Split with Morley Stanwoo

Throughout the week I got to experience first hand what it might be like working on a tree farm. The Lower Grand River Watersheds was able a grant to purchase 60 native Michigan trees to plant on our cross country course. After careful consideration, I have decided that this is a job I would enjoy as long as I can be the guy who drives the skid-steer with the auger to drill the holes or the guy who stands by the water tank to fill up buckets to water the trees. I am certain that if you spoke to any of the 50+ volunteers who helped put the finishing touches on the tree planting on Saturday, they probably were a little sore on Sunday. It was a good kind of sore though, a making a difference sore, a I just planted something that my great, great, great, great grandkids will be able to enjoy kind of sore. Now one guy who has to be sore after the week, but probably will not admit it, would be Tim Parmeter. Tim is a one man show, who got the trees off the truck, helped determine locations for the planting, augered 59 of the 61 holes, and then moved all 60 trees to their planting locations . . . on top of his other responsibilities. Full disclosure, we dug an extra hole because after I got the chance to auger a hole that Tim missed, I had to do another one, it was amazing!