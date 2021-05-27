Many, But Not All, Road Projects To Be Suspended Over Holiday Weekend
Many road work projects around Illinois will be temporarily suspended to accommodate heavy traffic over the Memorial Day weekend. But lane reductions will continue on some major Sangamon County projects. The Illinois Department of Transportation says it will reopen lanes from Friday afternoon to Monday night wherever possible. That won’t apply to ongoing work on Interstates 55 and 72 near Springfield… and I-55 road work near Williamsville.www.wnns.com