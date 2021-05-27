Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.

kffm.com
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Reunion#Show Time#Sitcom#Classic Episodes#Famous Fans#Stars#Host James Corden#Runway#Table Readings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Fashion
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'Friends: The Reunion': Matthew Perry Jokes That He Doesn't 'Hear From Anyone' in the Cast

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Matthew Perry is calling out his Friends castmates. During HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion special, which featured Perry along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the 51-year-old actor that brought Chandler Bing to life jokingly lamented about the lack of communication between the cast.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Friends cast reveal on-set injury led to superstitious habit before each episode during reunion

The Friends reunion revealed how a painful on-set injury led to the cast creating a superstitious habit.In the one-off special, which saw all six main cast members get back together to reflect upon the hit sitcom, footage is shown of Matt LeBlanc dislocating his shoulder while performing a slapstick stunt in season three.The incident in question occurred during the season’s second episode, titled “The One Where No One’s Ready”, which is the only Friends episode to play out in real time.In the reunion special, LeBlanc explained how the cast would huddle in the corridor outside the show’s apartment set...
TV Seriesava360.com

'Friends' Cast Talks Off-Screen Crushes, Mishaps & More: Revelations from The Reunion | PEOPLE

Finally: The One Where They All Get Together. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) got back together for the highly-anticipated HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, streaming now. During the special, the cast — along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright — shared a number of delightful behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Will the Friends Cast Ever Do Another Public Reunion? Courteney Cox Says…

Watch: "Friends" Star Judy Geller Settles Ross & Rachel's Break Dispute. The One Where They Say Goodbye Forever. If you haven't heard, the Friends reunion is officially streaming on HBO Max, with the gang of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry getting back together more than 25 years after their hit show first premiered.
TV SeriesPosted by
Fox News

'Friends' cast opens up about 'emotional' reunion for HBO Max special: 'We just started crying'

There was laughter and many tears when the "Friends" cast returned to set for the anticipated reunion special coming to HBO Max. Just days ahead of the special's May 27 release, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry joined "Good Morning America" host Amy Robach on Tuesday for an interview about how it felt to join forces on screen for the first time since the iconic sitcom ended in 2004.
TV SeriesWUSA

'Friends' Reunion: The Cast 'Couldn't Stop Crying' During Their Emotional Return to Old Soundstage (Exclusive)

The Friends reunion is almost here, and while it's bound to be an emotional moment for longtime fans of the show, there was no one more tearful than the cast!. Ahead of the special's debut on Thursday, the stars of the beloved sitcom -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about getting back together for the reunion taping, and returning to their old soundstage, which had been rebuilt with sets resembling their characters' iconic apartments.
TV Seriestoofab.com

Friends Reunion: Memories, Surprises and How a Cast Romance Fueled the Show

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer finally returned to the set that made them international superstars to reminisce with their "Friends." It's no surprise that one of the biggest sitcoms of all time absolutely dominated the social media conversation -- even in the...
TV Seriesbbcgossip.com

The Friends Cast Turned Down A MILLION DOLLARS For The Reunion Because It Wasn’t Enough?!?

Friends may be long behind us, but you better believe the Friends cast still make BIG bucks when they all sit on a couch together!. According to the Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were offered $1 million each to reunite for HBO Max’s reunion special (the same amount they were making per episode for the final two seasons of the beloved sitcom, btw), but the group turned it down!
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Jennifer Aniston still ‘basking in love’ from ‘Friends: The Reunion’, shares selfie with OG6 cast

Just like us, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, too is not over with ‘Friends: The Reunion.’ She played the role of Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, summed up the recently-released reunion special episode on Wednesday by sharing priceless BTS pictures from the sets of the show. The OG6 cast members of the ‘Friends’ Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribianni, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller – reunite at Friends’ iconic soundstage Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios.
TV SeriesInside Nova

Friends creators 'didn't initially intend' for Joey Tribbiani 'to be stupid'

'Friends' bosses didn't initially intend for Joey Tribbiani to be "stupid". Marta Kauffman, who co-created the sitcom with her longtime friend David Crane, admitted Matt LeBlanc played dim-witted "so well" that it became part of his struggling actor character. She said: "We didn't originally intend for Joey to be stupid,...