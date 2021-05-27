‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

The Friends reunion is almost here, and while it's bound to be an emotional moment for longtime fans of the show, there was no one more tearful than the cast!. Ahead of the special's debut on Thursday, the stars of the beloved sitcom -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about getting back together for the reunion taping, and returning to their old soundstage, which had been rebuilt with sets resembling their characters' iconic apartments.