Anchorage, AK

ANC Ranked World’s Fourth Busiest Cargo Airport in 2020

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is the fourth busiest cargo airport in world. “Alaska is open for business and with nearly $1 billion of developments planned for ANC, we expect this economic hub for the state to keep growing,” says Governor Mike Dunleavy,. Nearly 3.16 million metric tons...

