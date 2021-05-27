newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

GM and Lockheed Martin Want to Build Lunar Rovers for NASA

Automobile
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over Elon Musk, SpaceX, and Dogecoin, because General Motors is heading to the moon. The American automaker announced plans to develop a new generation of lunar vehicles for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis program, which aims to bring human astronauts back to the surface of the moon by 2024.

Elon Musk
