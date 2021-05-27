Eagles Roll Past Mohawks in Softball
The Kent City varsity softball team traveled to Morley-Stanwood Wednesday afternoon to finish up conference play. It came away with two more wins. Pitcher Jacee Hoffman had an atypical start, giving up 8 hits in the first two innings. She then settled in nicely to blank the Mohawks for the rest of the game. In total, she allowed 9 hits, struck out 6, and gave no free passes. The defense behind her did commit two errors. The team was patient at the plate. Kaila Krueger led the team with two doubles and a single. Abby Pecynski ripped two doubles of her own. Jacee Hoffman and Jade Mortensen each tallied a double and two singles. Samara Kolehouse tagged her own double along with a single. Lexi Bowers contributed a single. The final score was 17-6.kentcityathletics.com