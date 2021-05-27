WWE SummerSlam 2021 Date, Location Updated

WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view is often viewed as the second biggest show of the year for the promotion. And based on a few recent reports that have dropped, it will live up to that title. Both Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast and @WrestleVotes reported on Thursday that the show will take place on Saturday, August 21. Zarian also reported that it would be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and that a massive star would be the special guest.