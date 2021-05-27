newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Usher: 'Confessions' sequel album coming out this year

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M55Ld_0aDh6Rc500

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Usher has a confession — he's almost ready to release the sequel to his groundbreaking, epic 2004 album "Confessions."

The R&B star said Wednesday he plans to drop his highly anticipated project this year. The singer didn't offer a definitive release date, but he expects to release the follow-up album after he begins his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in July.

“I’m ready to drop my album,” Usher, who said he spent much of the lockdown recording new music, told The Associated Press.

“If this is an exclusive, I’m letting you know that the album is officially coming this year,” he continued. “But before it does, I’ll see you guys at my Vegas residency.”

Usher spoke during an in-person press junket before he hosts and performs at Thursday's iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The event will be held with roughly 800 COVID-compliant audience members — including first responders and health care workers — at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Usher spring boarded into superstardom with “Confessions," which sold more than 10 million units in the U.S. and earned him eight nominations at the 2005 Grammys, winning him three. He lost album of the year to Ray Charles' final album “Genius Loves Company," released two months after the legend died.

"Confessions" ranks among one of the best-selling music projects of all time and launched No. 1 hits such as "Yeah!" with Ludacris and Lil Jon, "Burn" and "Confessions Part II." His special edition version included the smooth hit "My Boo," a duet with Alicia Keys.

Usher, 42, teased a snippet of new music in 2019 during a recording session with producer Jermaine Dupri, who worked heavily on “Confessions.” The singer said he wanted to release the album and start his residency sooner, but the pandemic put his plans on hold.

But now he said he’s ready to get back on track. His residency will be held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a 4,300-seat performance venue.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time — to be able to bring people from all over the world to Las Vegas to come see me at The Colosseum is really a treat for me and hopefully, you know, just for everybody to celebrate. It’s been a really, really tough few seasons, but this will definitely be the hottest summer of all," he said. “This is going to be the hottest July you have ever experienced. And you need to come to Las Vegas to experience that."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Usher
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Ludacris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartradio Music Awards#New Music#World Music#Release Date#Project Music#The Associated Press#Iheartradio Music Awards#Covid#The Dolby Theater#Caesars Palace#Ap#Usher Spring#Confessions Part Ii#Star#Producer Jermaine Dupri#Las Vegas#Superstardom#Genius#Exclusive#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAUSA Today

These are his confessions: Usher says he's ready to drop 'Confessions 2' later this year

LOS ANGELES — Usher has a confession — he’s almost ready to release the sequel to his groundbreaking, epic 2004 album “Confessions.”. The R&B star said Wednesday he plans to drop his highly anticipated album “Confessions 2” this year. The singer didn’t offer a definitive release date, but he expects to release the follow-up album after he begins his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in July.
Los Angeles, CAinsideradio.com

Usher Hosts And Performs At Star-Studded iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment came together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, held Thursday night (May 27) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The star-studded event, hosted by Usher, was broadcast live on Fox, iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. The Weeknd, joined by...
MusicVulture

DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Is Out Now

Months before his April death, New York rap legend DMX was talking about a new, feature-packed album. That album, Exodus, was nearly complete upon the rapper’s death, and after finishing touches from producer and friend Swizz Beatz, it’s out now. The album is DMX’s eighth, and his first on Def Jam since 2003’s Grand Champ. Nearly every track on Exodus has a feature, from fellow New York icons like Jay-Z, Nas, and the LOX to other rap giants like Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg to up-and-comers like the Griselda Crew and Moneybagg Yo to singers like Bono, Alicia Keys, and Usher (and a Marvin Gaye sample on top of it all). “He never really rocked with features like that, and he was just like, ‘I wanna change that up,’” Swizz remembered in a May 24 listening session with press. “And he was like, ‘I don’t have to do so many verses.’ So he was being slick too,” the rapper-producer joked. While DMX originally teased a feature with late New York drill pioneer Pop Smoke, Swizz said Pop’s verse ended up being used elswhere; Swizz said he tapped Moneybagg Yo for a new verse, and that was the only part of the album DMX did not hear before his death.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Remembers DMX Bringing 'A Whole Arena' To Tears

HBO’s The Shop: Undisputed with LeBron James returned on Friday (May 28) boasting an interview with Hip Hop billionaire JAY-Z. During their conversation, which included Hov’s admission he routinely used to forget his lyrics during performances, Jay also recalled seeing the late DMX bring an entire arena to tears. “X...
TV & Videosasumetech.com

Netflix: Army of the Dead 2 release date updates: Will there be a new sequel? When is it coming out?

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year has arrived, and subscribers are enjoying Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead so much that it has become a chart-topper on the streaming service. The story of a group of mercenaries breaking into the quarantined, zombie-ridden Las Vegas wasteland to steal $200 million from a casino before the government nukes the place has resonated well with viewers leaving them wanting more in the form of the hopeful sequel, Army of the Dead 2.
Music985theriver.com

Listen to Bono sing with late rapper DMX on new song, “Skyscrapers”

In February, legendary rapper DMX said that U2‘s Bono would appear on his upcoming album, on a song called “Skyscrapers.” The gruff-voiced, chart-topping rapper passed away in April but you can hear their collaboration now on his posthumous album, Exodus, out today. According GQ, the song, called “Skyscrapers,” has apparently...
Musicarcamax.com

Highly anticipated albums coming out in 2021

Live music is making a comeback this summer, what with the U.S. seeing high vaccination rates, plummeting COVID-19 rates, and relaxed guidelines around social distancing and masks. Festivals and tours are being announced almost daily, and many of the industry’s top names have been hard at work in the studio prepping new material.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

21 Savage Wants To Drop A New Album This Year

Since he first captured attention with his eerie breakout tape Savage Mode, produced in its entirety by Metro Boomin in a particularly spooky headspace. While some weren't initially on board with Savage's artistry, particularly his monotone delivery and laid-back flow, the Atlanta rapper quickly showcased undeniable growth as he continued to release quality projects.
Moviesx95radio.com

Big Names In Knives Out Sequel

There’s no word on when to expect the sequel to “Knives Out”, but we CAN expect an impressing cast!. Daniel Craig will return for the sequel, and we will also see Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, and Leslie Odom Jr. There’s no word on the plot, but...
Musicyoursun.com

Fake band, real record: Chris Pratt's 'Parks and Rec' group has an album coming out

If a band is made up of characters on a TV show but its members actually play the instruments and write the songs, isn't that just ... a band?. The "Parks and Recreation" outfit Mouse Rat, led by Mr. April Ludgate himself, Andy Dwyer (aka Chris Pratt), is testing the limits of our concept of reality with the scheduled Aug. 27 release of "The Awesome Album."
Musicwivr1017.com

Bruce Springsteen Says A New Album Is ‘Coming Soon’

Even though Bruce Springsteen's last album is only seven months old — he's already promising his latest collection is “coming soon.” Springsteen, who's been known to easily span half a decade between new projects, has quickened his pace over the past decade, or so. On Thursday night (May 13th), while...
Beauty & FashionEast Bay Times

This might be our favorite album of the year thus far

Chrissie Hynde covers Bob Dylan. Fortunately, the result of that equation — as witnessed on the nearly released Standing In the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan” — is every bit as good as one would hope. Seriously, it’s one of the best new albums we’ve heard all year. The...
MusicRefinery29

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Are Pretty Sure She Has Another Album Coming Out Soon

Our tears still have yet to dry following the release of Olivia Rodrigo's riotous, heartache-inducing debut album Sour, and already fans have theories about an upcoming sequel in the works — and honestly, they don't sound that farfetched. The most prominent comes from TikToker Cody Johnathan (@codyjohnathan. Sour will be...
Musicedm.com

Tchami Reveals Forthcoming "Year Zero" Remix Album

Tchami's acclaimed debut album Year Zero will soon be given a shot of adrenaline via an upcoming remix bundle. The French house superstar and Confession founder today took to social media to reveal the album and announce that its first remix will drop this Friday, May 28th. However, he refrained from sharing who produced it.
PhotographyZimbio

Usher Pictures

Doja Cat, Her, Lil Jon, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd. Elvis Duran, Emily Curl, Maxwell, Black Bear, Dan Smyers. Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler Joseph, Her, Megan Fox. Global Citizen Prize Awards Special Honoring Changemakers In 2020 Shaping The... December 19, 2020. View 3 Usher Pictures ». Also Appearing:
MoviesBillboard

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins 'Knives Out' Sequel

After scoring an Oscar nomination for his role in One Night in Miami, Leslie Odom Jr. has booked his next role, joining the star-studded call sheet of Rian Johnson’ Knives Out sequel. Odom will join fellow franchise newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista and Edward Norton, as well as...
MusicPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Grammys change rules for album of the year award

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Recording Academy has updated its rules for the album of the year Grammy, giving more producers and songwriters a better chance at winning the top award. The academy announced Wednesday that any producer, songwriter, engineer or featured artist on an album nominated for album...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

The Wallflowers’ 1st New Album in 9 Years + Tour

The Wallflowers will release Exit Wounds on July 9, 2021, via New West Records. The 10-song set is their first album in nearly a decade and was produced by Butch Walker (Taylor Swift, Weezer). Exit Wounds was mixed by Chris Dugan (Green Day) and features singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne on four songs. According to a press release: While it’s been nearly a decade since we’ve heard from the group with whom Jakob Dylan first made his mark, he always knew they’d return. “The Wallflowers is much of my life’s work,” he says simply. The much-anticipated record finds the band’s signature sound — lean, potent and eminently entrancing — intact. Listen to two tracks below.