Get ahead of the game by submitting proof of residency for returning aisd students. To register your child at Athens ISD for the coming school year, you must first provide proof of residence. Doing that today makes it easier later. Please provide in person, or email proof to the campus where your student will be attending. For email, send as follows: AHS—dpowell@athensisd.net; AMS—ssikes@athensisd.net; Central—amarquez@athensisd.net;