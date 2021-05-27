Weekly unemployment claims stay low after fraud adjustment

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Regular initial unemployment claims remain at levels more typical of pre-pandemic weeks after the Vermont Department of Labor was able to eliminate the vast bulk of fraudulent claims. VDOL now requires new claimants to call the department directly. As the VDOL discovered, and other states have realized, criminal operations were barraging online systems with false claims. In addition, initial technical issues with the work search requirement for unemployment insurance filers have been resolved. The work search requirement was suspended by the governor during the pandemic and was reinstated on May 9.