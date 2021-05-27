TOP TEN: Morgan Freeman Iconic Performances
He’s played a prisoner, a principal, the President, and God.
Morgan Freeman has appeared in more than 100 films, and we’ve narrowed it down to his top ten most iconic performances.
#10 – Ned Logan: “Unforgiven” (1992)
#9 – Nelson Mandela: “Invictus” (2009)
#8 – Joe Louis Clark: “Lean on Me” (1989)
#7 – Fast Black: “Street Smart” (1987)
#6 – Lucius Fox: “Batman” Trilogy (2005-2012)
#5 – Sergeant Major John Rawlins: “Glory” (1989)
#4 – Eddie “Scrap-Iron” Dupris: “Million Dollar Baby” (2004)
#3 – Hoke Colburn: “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989)
#2 – Detective Lt. William Somerset: “Se7en” (1995)
#1 – Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding: “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)
