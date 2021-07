HILLSBORO — A Greenfield man who was indicted for felonious assault, abduction and domestic violence, was among 10 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ronald Houseman II, 39, allegedly attempted to cause physical harm to someone with a knife on or around June 6 and continuing the next day. He was also found to have “restrained the liberty of” the person during the same time frame as the previous count, according to court documents. Houseman II also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the same person on or around June 6 and continuing June 7.