An Israeli and a Palestinian made a film together – then their troubles began

By Alex Diggins
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s early morning in a scrubby Israeli neighborhood, and a boy is shot dead in the street. He is fixing up his brother’s car, and as he bends to change the wheel, two men pull up on a scooter and fire twice before zooming away. Children rush out. Parents follow. Amid the wailing, bystanders load the boy into a car to drive him to hospital. They know ambulances are always too slow, but for the boy it’s already late.

www.telegraph.co.uk
