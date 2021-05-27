An Israeli and a Palestinian made a film together – then their troubles began
It’s early morning in a scrubby Israeli neighborhood, and a boy is shot dead in the street. He is fixing up his brother’s car, and as he bends to change the wheel, two men pull up on a scooter and fire twice before zooming away. Children rush out. Parents follow. Amid the wailing, bystanders load the boy into a car to drive him to hospital. They know ambulances are always too slow, but for the boy it’s already late.www.telegraph.co.uk