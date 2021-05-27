newsbreak-logo
Education

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School celebrates graduation

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School students received diplomas, scholarships, and were recognized for their achievements at a graduation ceremony on the twenty second of May. Friends, Family, and staff gathered at St. Francis Xavier Church at 2:00pm to support the Class of 2021. The ceremony included, prayer, readings, words of encouragement from the guest speaker, Alex Becker, presentation of scholarships, speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as a slide show, and concluded with the presentation of diplomas.

