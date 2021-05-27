Former 49ers assistant Katie Sowers joins Chiefs

newsbreak-logo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant and Hesston, Kansas-native Katie Sowers will join the Chiefs’ coaching staff this offseason. “Retired from coaching in the NFL? Nah,” Sowers wrote on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. “Kansas City.. I’m home! Huge thanks to the Chiefs organization for believing in me and providing me another opportunity to grow my coaching experience while learning from the best in the game through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship. Let’s keep growing the game. See you this summer, chiefs kingdom.”

