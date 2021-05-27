Former 49ers assistant Katie Sowers joins Chiefs

The NFC East is once again up for grabs in 2021. Especially after the disaster of a year that the 4 teams had last year. The Washington Football team ended up with the division title after finishing 7-9, led by a combination of Dwayne Haskins and CPOY Alex Smith. Washington’s defense was the story for them last year, and it’s only gotten better. The New York Giants lost Saquon Barkley early in the season, and finished an unimpressive 6-10 which left them only 1 game out of a NFC East title. Daniel Jones or ‘Danny Dimes’ proved time and time again that he probably isn’t the long term answer for the Giants. They have acquired some quality free agents like Kenny Golladay and Adoree Jackson, but I’m not sure Daniel Jones is the right guy to invest your future into.