To begin, this is the first of a three part series that I will be publishing for the purpose of getting Raptors fans acclimated with a few important draft prospects this year. This first piece will be just a quick look at the top five players in the draft. Next week I’ll be touching on some players who the Raptors could target in the 6-10 range (assuming they stay there), and the final piece in the series the following week will look at some players that I think more people should be paying attention to… because I just think those players are cool. There won’t be anything too intense here. More in-depth analysis from myself and other writers will be coming on players in individual articles in the weeks to come, and I can imagine that will only ramp up once the draft lottery happens on June 22, so please keep an eye out for those.