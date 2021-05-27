Brown Discusses Bipartisan ‘Bridge Investment Act’, Which Would Provide Significant Federal Investment In Bridge Repair, Apply ‘Buy America’ Provisions To Projects

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) today hosted a news conference call as he leads bipartisan legislation to establish a competitive grant program to assist the repair and replacement of deficient and outdated bridges and ease the national bridge repair backlog. Brown introduced this legislation ahead of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee highway package markup this week. The committee approved the larger highway package, with the Bridge Investment Act included, earlier this morning. It is now expected to be included in a larger surface transportation bill considered on the Senate floor. The Senator previously introduced this legislation in 2019.