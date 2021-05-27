Michigan DNR: Temporary closure of parking area set for Little Presque Isle in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A parking area at a popular recreation site in Marquette County will be closed for about 1 month for repairs. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the entrance to the Harlow Lake Pathway and parking area, located west of Wetmore Landing off Beagle Club Road, at Little Presque Isle will be closed for one month beginning June 1 for facility improvements.www.uppermichiganssource.com