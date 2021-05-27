Computer Science

We design cities. We live in them. We work in them, and we have fun in them. But boy howdy are we bad at getting around them. According to mobile phone data from over 14,000 people living their daily lives, humans are terrible at calculating the shortest route through city streets. And the reason is really simple: our brains want us to face the direction we are going in, even if that's not the most efficient way of getting to our destination. An international team of researchers led by MIT have now called this the 'pointiest path', and believe it occurs because...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO