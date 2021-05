— Legislation supported by State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) prioritizing broadband access for students, schools and rural clinics was recently signed into law. Ziemke said rural communities throughout the state struggle with quality access to high-speed internet. Currently, Indiana’s infrastructure plan includes the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, which is available through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to supply reliable and affordable broadband service to areas of the state without strong internet connection. With this new law, OCRA must make it a priority to deploy these grants to unserved areas most in need first.