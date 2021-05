The Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. (AFP via Getty Images) This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. The first 100 days of President Joe Biden's administration have come and gone. While somewhat exaggerated, that milestone is normally considered the honeymoon period for any new president. Buoyed by a recent election triumph and inauguration, he's expected to be at the peak of his power when it comes to advancing the biggest, boldest items on his agenda.