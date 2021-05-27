Cancel
Whiter Neighborhoods Get More Park Space, a New Report Shows

By Tara Santora Reporter, Audubon Magazine
National Audubon Society
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Parks provide space to exercise, unwind, and watch birds and other wildlife. They help protect against the effects of a warming climate. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve offered a place for friends to meet up in relative safety and served as public health hubs for the distribution of masks, food, and vaccines.

www.audubon.org
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

New rendering shows changed plans for Morris Park

New renderings for Dr. David Morris Park in Bayonne show the latest plans for the passive park on the corner of Broadway and East 47th Street. The park has a history of controversy surrounding developer plans to overhaul the small green space. Uptown residents were outraged in December of 2018,...
Lifestylegacities.com

The Trust for Public Land Publishes New Report on Parks and and Equitable Recovery

This past year has proved that parks are not just a nicety - they are a necessity. As Americans endured the health and economic challenges brought on by a global pandemic, the outdoors became a lifeline. Local parks from Washington to Tennessee to Virginia saw dramatic upticks in usage from people seeking exercise, safe social connections, and the restorative effects of nature. Parks proved their mettle as essential public infrastructure, serving as venues for everything from meal distribution to COVID tests and vaccinations to gathering spaces for protest and mourning.
Portland, ORPamplin Media Group

Creston Park improvements very popular with the neighborhood

Park upgrades are generally well accepted, but those in Creston Park seem to particularly resonate. Mark Robben, 67, grew up in a house next to Creston School and played in Creston Park with his three siblings during the 1960s. Forty-four years ago he bought his current house, which backs up to the park.
Winter Park, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Winter Park’s Timbers Resorts to add jobs, office space as part of new strategy

Timbers Resorts plans to hire more workers and grow its office space as part of a larger strategic plan. In May, the company said it would diversify its brand, with the resorts brand operating under a larger umbrella called Timbers Co. It's making the move "in anticipation of introducing new Timbers Resorts locations and launching additional brands," said a news release.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

New 'no show' policy added to overnight stays at Texas State Parks

There's an important change to the Texas State Park reservations policy. Beginning June 1, all reservations will be subject to a new "no show" policy, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. If you do not check-in by noon the day after your scheduled arrival, your reservation may be canceled, and the site will be released back to available inventory.
Cell Phones987theshark.com

St. Pete Beach App Shows You Open Parking Spaces In Real Time

My girlfriend and I love to hit the beach. It’s awesome to hang out, grab lunch on the sand and sip on a drink or two, all while getting some sun. Parking, however, has always been frustrating. It’s not unusual to spend 20 minutes trying to find a space, and there are no guarantees you will find one. But now there’s a cool new app that promises to eliminate the drama of the whole experience. It’s called Park Smart SPB and it’s available through Google Play. The app is simple to use. If you see a green spot on a listed space, it’s open. If it’s yellow, it’s been taken. Also, for the memorial Day weekend, most meters around St. Pete Beach will use a flat rate pay system, alowwing people to stay on the beach and in the area all day without constantly stopping to feed the meter. Source: Fox13News.com.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Uptown community informs new plan to prioritize on-street parking for neighborhood businesses and residents and encourage transit use, biking and walking to Climate Pledge Arena events

The new Climate Pledge Arena is scheduled to open this October and will draw crowds of more than 10,000 people for Seattle Storm and Seattle Kraken games, concerts, and other events!. We worked closely with the Uptown community to design a curbspace and access plan to support reliable access for...
TrafficKMOV

New app shows available parking spaces in downtown Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new phone app now gives drivers a better idea of where to park in downtown Kirkwood, an area known for limited parking spaces. Recently, the city partnered with local tech company Fybr to install 275 sensors in parking spaces around downtown. When a car is parked in a space, the sensors send that data to the "Park Kirkwood" app, allowing drivers to see which spots are open and those that are full.
TravelWESH

Some theme parks loosening restrictions as more people get vaccinated

ORLANDO, Fla. — What a difference a year can make. Last year at this time, Central Florida area theme parks were empty. Now, most parks have seen a steady stream of visitors, and several of Central Florida's largest theme parks are loosening restrictions for things like masks. WESH 2's Michelle...
Businessbusinessofhome.com

Google’s new retail space, WeWork’s losses pile up, and more

Many city dwellers fled to country estates and warmer locales during the pandemic—meanwhile, New York has recently acquired a retreat of its own—an urban island perched on the Hudson River. Stay in the know with our weekly roundup of headlines, launches and events, recommended reading, and more. Business News. WeWork...
Pierre, SDtodayskccr.com

Griffin Park Getting New Skate Park

PIERRE — The Pierre City Commission has approved a new skate park for Griffin Park. Feared lost with construction of a new municipal pool, Parks Director Tom Farnsworth says it was the community who pushed for the skate park’s survival…. The plan will move the park to the east of...
Economyarcamax.com

Commentary: How US states should spend their $350 billion windfall

Governors and mayors across the U.S. have had to grapple with previously unthinkable questions over the past year. Do I shut down my economy and upend livelihoods or try to press forward and risk a public-health crisis? How do I pitch my state or city over others when employees and executives are growing more comfortable with the possibility of working from anywhere? How can I most effectively distribute critical vaccines across disparate communities?