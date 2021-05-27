Whiter Neighborhoods Get More Park Space, a New Report Shows

My girlfriend and I love to hit the beach. It’s awesome to hang out, grab lunch on the sand and sip on a drink or two, all while getting some sun. Parking, however, has always been frustrating. It’s not unusual to spend 20 minutes trying to find a space, and there are no guarantees you will find one. But now there’s a cool new app that promises to eliminate the drama of the whole experience. It’s called Park Smart SPB and it’s available through Google Play. The app is simple to use. If you see a green spot on a listed space, it’s open. If it’s yellow, it’s been taken. Also, for the memorial Day weekend, most meters around St. Pete Beach will use a flat rate pay system, alowwing people to stay on the beach and in the area all day without constantly stopping to feed the meter. Source: Fox13News.com.