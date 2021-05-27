newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Avoyelles COVID for Thursday: 10 cases, 167 tests

By Editorial
avoyellestoday.com
 3 days ago

Like a nasty summer cold that just hangs on no matter how hard you try to shake it, the COVID-19 pandemic refuses to give up the ghost in Avoyelles Parish. The Thursday report saw the number of tests rise to well over 100, but there was also a similar rise in new cases. Recent reports have been unnervingly consistent in posting positive rates in the 6-7 percent range over the past week. Unless those rates are adjusted by the state, the parish is likely to see a jump in its official positive rate for the seven-day period of May 20-26, which will be released on June 2. The current positive rate, for May 13-19, is 3.4 percent.

www.avoyellestoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Government
County
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lab Tests#Positive Test#State Department#Infections#Covid Act Now#Report#Active Cases#Vaccine#Rate#Positive Rates#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Arizona reports 623 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Sunday

PHOENIX – Arizona public health officials on Sunday reported 623 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19. The latest documented totals were 881,089 COVID-19 infections and 17,628 fatalities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard also showed that 5,884,086 vaccine doses have been...
Wayland, MAWicked Local

No COVID-19 cases reported following pool testing in Wayland schools

As a unique school year winds down, Superintendent Arthur Unobskey reported to the School Committee on May 26 that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 following testing the past couple of weeks. According to Unobskey, 425 pools of students and teachers were tested the last two weeks, all...
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia sees 227 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 675,392 statewide

As of May 30, Virginia is reporting 675,392 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020. [Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]. As of Sunday, a total of 8,131,532 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 3,753,299 people being fully vaccinated, according to...
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

COVID-19 Update: Daily cases under 100 for Allegheny County this week

For a week straight, Allegheny County has reported fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases each day for the first time this year. The slowdown in cases is the most significant that the county has seen since late last year — this week, the seven-day average number of cases in the county dropped below 100 for the first time since September, a sign of the vaccine’s efficacy as the state prepares to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. There have been 743,696 people who have at least been partially vaccinated in Allegheny County, representing more than 75% of the adult population.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 In Maryland | 249 New Cases, Positivity Rate Continues To Decline

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Sunday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 459,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 249 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 1.57%, decreased by 0.04% since Saturday morning;...
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Sikkim logs 273 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities

Gangtok: Sikkim on Saturday reported 273 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 14,907, a health department bulletin said. The death toll in the Himalayan state rose to 247 after four more patients died of coronavirus, the bulletin said. Sikkim at present has 3,831 active cases. While 10,616 patients have...
Cattaraugus County, NYcattco.org

May 29th COVID-19 Mortality Case 105

Cattaraugus County Health Department is sad to report the one hundredth and fifth death of a resident of Cattaraugus County due to COVID-19 related complications. He was a 73 year old male who developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment. We extend our...
Osceola County, MICadillac News

One newly reported COVID death in Osceola County

CADILLAC — Heading into the holiday weekend, most local counties had positivity rates that were above the World Health Organization's 5% threshold, used to indicate whether COVID-19 is community-spread. Only Lake County was below 5%. Here's where the COVID-19 numbers stood on Friday:. Wexford County. State data had Wexford County...
Clare County, MIWNEM

Clare County tops percentage of COVID-19 vaccine waste in state

Coronavirus trends continue trending in the right direction with cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all on the decline. But the vaccination rate has struggled to keep pace in recent weeks, causing thousands of vaccines to go to waste. Roughly 35,000 coronavirus vaccines have gone to waste in Michigan since the end of March.
Public Healthwfxb.com

CDC Predicts Decline In Covid-19 Cases, Deaths In Next Four Weeks

Data from the CDC is predicting that the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths will fall over the next four weeks. The CDC forecast showed that there will be a total of 596,000 to 606,000 Covid-19 deaths by June 19th. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday 593,288 people were killed by the virus and over 33 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the virus. This news comes as more states are putting pressure on their populations to get vaccinated.
Public Healthetvnews.com

Carbon County Moves into Moderate Transmission Level for COVID-19

A report from the Southeast Utah Health Department on Thursday evening announced that Carbon County has moved into the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Emery County remains in the low level while Grand County is in the moderate level. Transmission levels are determined by case rates, ICU utilizations and positivity...
Public Healthbigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 6 New Cases on Big Island

HAWAIʻI - The next community COVID-19 testing will be on Monday, May 31 when 3 operations are planned in West Hawaiʻi. (BIVN) – There were 58 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Six (6) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with three (3) persons hospitalized.
Muhlenberg County, KYwevv.com

8 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Muhlenberg County

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting 8 new cases of COVID-19. There are currently 46 active cases in the county. The current total coronavirus cases are now up to 2,996 in Muhlenberg County. The county has confirmed a total of 63 deaths. One death that could be linked to...