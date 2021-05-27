Avoyelles COVID for Thursday: 10 cases, 167 tests

Like a nasty summer cold that just hangs on no matter how hard you try to shake it, the COVID-19 pandemic refuses to give up the ghost in Avoyelles Parish. The Thursday report saw the number of tests rise to well over 100, but there was also a similar rise in new cases. Recent reports have been unnervingly consistent in posting positive rates in the 6-7 percent range over the past week. Unless those rates are adjusted by the state, the parish is likely to see a jump in its official positive rate for the seven-day period of May 20-26, which will be released on June 2. The current positive rate, for May 13-19, is 3.4 percent.