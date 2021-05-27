Cancel
The Bug Bomb Pot: These mosquito repelling plants will keep your yard pest free

Cover picture for the articleBugs don’t stand a chance against these mosquito repelling plants. A warm summer evening can be ruined in an instant by nasty mosquitos. You can spray sticky repellant all over your skin, or, you could plant some flowers and herbs that will do the repelling for you! Install a fan nearby and the creepy crawlies will stay out of your space.

Mashed

The Reason You Should Keep Spider Plants In Your Kitchen

When you think of greenery in the kitchen, chances are you envision a vase of fresh flowers or perhaps a small potted herb garden for adding those flavorful flourishes to your favorite dishes. However, there's one plant that you should be adding to your kitchen for its powerful properties — a spider plant.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

9 Plants That Mosquitoes Absolutely Hate

Summer is finally making it's arrival, and along with the warm temps and fun in the sun comes those tiny, little, pesky, intruders of the season.....mosquitoes. When it comes to mosquitoes, Michigan seems to be bombarded with them when summer arrives. The city of Detroit actually ranks 7th on Orkin’s list of most mosquito-ridden cities. Unfortunately, mosquitoes in Michigan have tested positive for EEE, the disease affects both horses and humans, which means stirring clear of being bitten is a must.
Home & GardenBest Life

If You Smell This in Your Home, Evacuate Immediately, Experts Say

Whether you own your home or rent, you probably have some firmly held ideas about how you like your space to look and feel. However, if you're not paying attention to how your home smells, you could be putting your health and safety at risk. Read on to discover the odor in your home that could tip you off to a serious problem—and why it's a sign you should evacuate immediately, according to experts.
GardeningPosted by
Apartment Therapy

10 Edible Plants You Can Grow in the Smallest Outdoor Spaces (or Even a Windowsill)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve gotten into houseplants in the past year, you might be looking to expand your newfound green thumb skills into outdoor growing — especially outdoor growing of edible plants (an extra satisfying rendition of “I grew this”). But it can feel intimidating! For one, you obviously have a lot less control over the climate outside than inside. Plus, scrolling through Pinterest and Instagram, it can feel like you need a whole acre of land to make your outdoor plant parent dreams come true.
Anoka County, MNhometownsource.com

Garden Views: Attracting hummingbirds to your garden

Why would you want to attract hummingbirds to your garden? There are several great reasons, and the best part is you don’t even need a feeder. Here are some of the perks of having hummingbird visitors, as well as some simple tips for inviting them to your garden party. Hummingbirds...
GardeningPosted by
Simplemost

How To Grow Loofah Plants In Your Garden

With even just a small plot of land, you can grow many useful plants. Obviously, some are edible, but you can use others for health and beauty purposes. One such plant is the luffa sponge gourd, commonly called a loofah. Many people use them as bath sponges, but they start as green fruits that are actually edible. Loofah plants are Cucurbits, in the same family as squash, cucumbers and melons, that you can grow with ease, although they do require a fair amount of time on the vine if you want to use them like sponges.
Agriculturebroomfieldenterprise.com

People and plants: Beginning of growing tomatoes season

Editor’s note: This is part of one a multi-part series on growing tomatoes. I went to a local pop up nursery to purchase a few tomato seedlings. By the time I left the store, I had 10 tomato plants. Part of my brain seems to think that if I have more tomato plants, then I will somehow magically have tomatoes sooner than later. This is rarely the case. Here in Colorado, I have learned that I usually have to wait until August for the juicy red treats.
Gardeningdoityourself.com

Why You Should Plant a Hackberry Tree

Any yard of any size can reap the many benefits of planting trees, including fresh air, shade, and visual appeal, to name a few. But not every tree is right for every yard, with considerations like space, soil, and sunlight coming into play. Hackberry is a viable option for many yards, even those in urban areas or with poor nutrients. Some gardeners consider tenacious, resilient hackberry trees a nuisance, but others love the diversity and functionality they bring to the landscape. You decide!
Gardening425magazine.com

Grow Interesting Plants Without Fear

If there were ever any doubt about the importance of gardening in the Northwest, it has been put to rest. During the pandemic, nurseries have been considered “essential” and, therefore, gardening has grown even more popular. A record number of vegetable gardens were started, and a record number of seeds were sown. Amid all of the frenzied vegetable growing, however, there has been an undercurrent of interest in plants usually reserved for the southernmost part of North America.
GardeningTelegraph

How to water your plants properly when the weather is dry

Every week, Telegraph gardening expert Helen Yemm gives tips and advice on all your gardening problems whether at home or on the allotment. If you have a question, see below for how to contact her. There is something undeniably glorious about the fresh, earthy smell of a wet garden. But...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

This Surprising $6 Find Keeps My Kitchen Counters Completely Spotless

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Patterned countertops can be tough to clean. Mine in particular are dark and speckled to resemble granite, and while they look fantastic, they also hide crumbs and other small spills a little too well. I wipe them down regularly, but am often surprised by how much I simply can’t see before swiping a cloth over it. Paper towels, cleaning cloths, and Clorox wipes are all effective for giving the counters a good swipe, but every time I use them, I have to strategically collect all those little hard-to-see messes so they don’t end up on the floor. I’ve often felt there had to be a better way of cleaning scraps from flat surfaces at home. Considering that squeegees are used in many places around the house, from showers to carpet, why not a countertop? Enter the OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee.
PetsPosted by
Taste Of Home

Learn How to Keep Mosquitoes Away with These 10 Secrets

Beautiful days and warm nights mean its barbecue season! Don't let pests ruin your summer—here's how to keep mosquitoes away. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. 1 / 10. Shield Your Patio. Keep...
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

11 Shade-Loving Plants for Containers

Rudyard Kipling once opined that “gardens are not made...by sitting in the shade.” The author’s words meant that gardeners have to toil in the sun—where most plants thrive—to produce a bountiful harvest. What Kipling doesn’t acknowledge is that beautiful gardens can be found in the shade, too, in containers that don’t require a lot of maintenance. Brightening a shady spot on your property (and by “shady,” we mean an area that receives less than 6 hours of sunlight per day) with containers full of blooms and greenery is easy once you understand which plants flourish when they’re protected from full sunlight.
GardeningGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Eat Your Yard: Bindweed is taking over my world, one garden bed at a time

I’m on a mission to be ruthless with the flowers, plants and weeds that self-sow all over the place in the garden. Of course, I say that every year, and my ruthlessness and willingness to spend hours every Saturday pulling unwanted plants lasts only until it reaches 95 degrees or I find something more fun to do.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
GardeningArgus Press

Simple alternatives for growing strawberries

One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown. If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.