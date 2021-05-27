newsbreak-logo
Re: Boy do I feel dumb.

tigernet.com
 3 days ago

Has anyone else ever replied to their own scok? Man is that embarrassing. I gotta trim some of my “supporters”. I was gonna get into it with this guy over a post till I realized it was me from just a couple days earlier. SMH.

www.tigernet.com
#Man#Smh
Sportstigernet.com

Re: Boys...these things are evarwhare+

Hook was many years ago. We had two bathrooms in the rear of my dad's auto shop. One morning, one of the farm hands went to use the bathroom, and came back shaking like a leaf, and if a black man could actually turn white, he nearly accomplished it. All he could say was, "There's a, there's a, there's a....." over and over again. I went back there and looked, and there was about a three foot long small green snake covering the rim of the toilet. I picked him up and took him out the back door, and tossed him over the ditch that ran behind the shop. I would have thought it was an 18 foot python, based on the guy's reaction.
High Point, NCwfmynews2.com

'I don't feel disabled...I just feel like I have to adapt': HPU runner doesn't let anything hold her back

HIGH POINT, N.C. — For 14 years of her life, Ashley Jones was able to do everything like anybody else would, without thinking, until one life-changing day. "Somedays I wake up and I'm like 'Oh my gosh, this is still me'," said Ashley Jones, who is a freshman at High Point, running track and field and cross country. "I lived so many years of my life with two arms and now it's not that way."
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

[MSI] PSG Helper: "DWG KIA feels like they’re fundamentally stronger, so I think they’ll be harder opponents.”

On day 5 of the 2021 Mid Season Invitational Rumble stage, PSG Talon defeated Pentanet.GG and qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament. After the victory, the head coach for PSG Talon, Kwon “Helper” Young-jae joined Jeesun Park for an interview. He commented, “We stayed nervous throughout this arduous journey, but it’s a breath of fresh air to have qualified for the knockout stage. There were too many good teams in the tournament, so there was a lot to talk about throughout the Rumble stage.”
Sportstigernet.com

I’m pretty sure he transferred to Bammer or Allbarn.

I’ll keep our Justyn over him any day of the week. Re: I’m pretty sure he transferred to Bammer or Allbarn. Thank you for everyone's input. I live in the near #### Hole Swamp and they do not deliver the paper out here anymore. of course, P and C does not like to give good press to the Upstate. It is Charleston, a few close by areas, and ignore the rest, if you can.
