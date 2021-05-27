Re: Boy do I feel dumb.

Hook was many years ago. We had two bathrooms in the rear of my dad's auto shop. One morning, one of the farm hands went to use the bathroom, and came back shaking like a leaf, and if a black man could actually turn white, he nearly accomplished it. All he could say was, "There's a, there's a, there's a....." over and over again. I went back there and looked, and there was about a three foot long small green snake covering the rim of the toilet. I picked him up and took him out the back door, and tossed him over the ditch that ran behind the shop. I would have thought it was an 18 foot python, based on the guy's reaction.