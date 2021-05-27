newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, LA

City Awarded $11.9 Million for Drainage Projects

By Jacque Murphy
klax-tv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexandria, La. (May 27, 2021) — The City of Alexandria has been awarded $11.9 million by the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to fund two local drainage projects. “We are very pleased and grateful to the Louisiana Watershed Initiative for making these two critically needed awards to Alexandria,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “Drainage and flooding is a significant concern to the residents of Alexandria, and we know we don’t have the resources available locally to do what needs to be done to truly fix the problem. The people of Alexandria really deserve this support, and we are so grateful to everyone who made this possible – including engineers, contractors, consultants, our employees and our state and federal delegation officials.”

klax-tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Louisiana#Drainage#Engineers#Horseshoe Canal Hardening#Construction#Contractors#Consultants#Concrete#Lake#Southern Rapides Parish#Mayor#U S Hwy#La#Awards#165 South Masonic Drive#Red River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Alexandria, LAklax-tv.com

D’Argent Companies bought shopping center in East Baton Rouge for $5.6 million

The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million. D’Argent Companies LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Castle Central Plaza LLC and Eiseman Central LLC, both of Olympia, Washington, and East Towne Estates LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

City of Alexandria initiative aims to protect the environment from ‘hazardous products’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents in the City of Alexandria spent Saturday morning getting rid of some hazardous products at this year’s Household Waste Collection Day. Household Waste Collection Day started back in 1989 as part of the city’s effort to keep harmful chemicals out of the environment. Some products that can be considered harmful are paint, pesticides, and aerosols.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Louisiana Statemanisteenews.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana Statetheridgefieldpress.com

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Alexandria, LAklax-tv.com

CENLA Giving Day raises over $531,000

Alexandria, La., May 17, 2021 – Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) raised over $531,000 for 37 local nonprofit organizations through its first-ever CENLA Giving Day on May 4, 2021. This powerful online fundraising initiative united the Central Louisiana community in support of the nonprofit community. As an incentive to participate...
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

CLCF raises over $531,000 for 37 local nonprofits

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLCF) - Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) raised over $531,000 for 37 local nonprofit organizations through its first-ever CENLA Giving Day on May 4, 2021. The online fundraising initiative united the Central Louisiana community in support of the nonprofit community. As an incentive to participate in CENLA Giving...
Louisiana StateMiddletown Press

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Down Home Louisiana: Delta Music Museum & Arcade Theatre

Free youth behavioral health group launches in CENLA, seeks to address health disparities. The SOAR Health Network will offer free behavioral health services. Registration is now open. Mansura non-profit offers food pantry and clothing closet at discounted prices. Updated: 19 minutes ago. |. More people are going hungry than ever...
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Central, LAtheadvocate.com

Central shopping center sells for $5.6 million

The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million. D’Argent Companies LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Castle Central Plaza LLC and Eiseman Central LLC, both of Olympia, Washington, and East Towne Estates LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Alexandria, LAKTBS

Two workers sue crawfish processer over wages

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two migrant workers from Mexico are suing a Louisiana crawfish processer over wages they say fell well below the minimum wage. The federal lawsuit filed this week in Alexandria, Louisiana, says the two routinely worked 10 or more hours a day, six days a week. But it says their wages often fell below the $9.75-per hour they were promised and sometimes below the $7.25 they were entitled to under law.