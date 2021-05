So, after throwing some shade on Casey Mize AND the Tigers anemic offense, the Tigers hit some HRs and Mize shuts down the M’s easily. You win some, you lose some…to the *Tigers.* Ouch. Seriously, this has been one of the most impressive things about the M’s this year: they win the winnable games. They’re really doing pretty well at beating the teams they should beat, and playing decently enough in the other games. No one expects them to win every game against the Dodgers or Astros, but they haven’t slipped up too many times against the Orioles and the like.