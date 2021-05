Heath Autrey loves to talk about how this Tiger team might just be the most resilient group he has had in his 10 years at Corsicana. The Tigers did it again Saturday afternoon, bouncing back one more time by exploding with an eight-run first inning that ignited a 12-3 victory over Nacogdoches in Game 3 of the best-of-three series in the 5A Region II Area Round of the playoffs.