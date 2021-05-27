newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

BSD launches new strategic planning process

vermontbiz.com
 3 days ago

District Looking for Volunteers to Help with Phase 1 of the Process. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington School District (BSD) has launched its strategic planning process. The District is working with the Center for Innovative Education(link is external) (C!E) to support the development of a strategic plan that is co-created with BSD stakeholders. The first phase of the plan will be to invite community members to help gather stories and insights from BSD stakeholders utilizing a process known as “empathy interviewing.”

vermontbiz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsd#Business Planning#Future Planning#Community Planning#Office Of Engagement#Coalition#Bsd Stakeholders#Strategic Planning Phases#Launches#Strategies#Expertise#Key Priorities#Timeline#Link#Participation#Radical Inclusion#November#Source#Community Members#Graduate Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment. Wetlands Program Manager...
Vermont StateWCAX

NVU president stepping down this summer

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The president of Northern Vermont University is stepping down this summer. The Vermont State Colleges board of trustees has accepted the resignation of Elaine Collins, effective in mid-August. Collins has served as the joint colleges leader since NVU was founded in 2018. Prior to that, Collins...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

VCF hires Molly Walsh as Research and Insight Officer

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Foundation has hired Molly Walsh as a Research and Insight Officer. Walsh joins the Community Foundation after more than thirty years covering Vermont as a newspaper reporter, spending the majority of that time at The Burlington Free Press, and most recently working for five years at the weekly newspaper Seven Days. Her byline has appeared on news stories about affordable housing, childcare, water quality, climate change, racial justice, education equity, land use, and scores of other issues impacting the state.
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

LaunchVT announces 2021 Accelerator Cohort

Vermont Business Magazine LaunchVT(link is external) has kicked off its ninth Accelerator Cohort with eight promising Vermont startups. The businesses were chosen from a competitive field based on the quality of their product, market, and founding team. All eight businesses have the potential to scale and create significant economic opportunity in their local communities.
Burlington, VTWCAX

New Burlington public safety survey launches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After four months in the making, the city of Burlington’s new public safety survey is officially up and running. The assessment, which takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, seeks Burlington residents’ input on how to make the Queen City safer and healthier. It asks people how safe they feel in Burlington during the day and at night, what they think the biggest public safety concerns are, and how comfortable they are calling Burlington police.
vermontbiz.com

Champlain’s 143rd Commencement celebrates students’ resilience in virtual and in-person ceremonies

College Awards Honorary Degrees to Commencement Speakers Governor Phil Scott and Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. Vermont Business Magazine Champlain College celebrated the resilience of its 2021 graduates with a series of virtual and in-person ceremonies at its 143rd Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 15th. The college awarded honorary doctorates to speakers Vermont Governor Phil Scott and Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, for their leadership and lifesaving work during the coronavirus pandemic, and featured student speakers Angela Richard, Robbin Suggs Williams, and Paul Leendertse.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Champlain College to stick with virtual commencement plans

NY teens line up for shots and chance for ‘normal’. New York teens aged 12 to 15 are now approved to get the Pfizer vaccine and state-run sites clinics Friday opened for that age group. Updated: 34 minutes ago. A Plattsburgh middle school crossing guard faces charges after a video...
Chittenden County, VTvermontbiz.com

Smallest businesses can still apply for Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Vermont Business Magazine The US Small Business Administration's RRF program has received more than 147,000 applications from women, veterans, and socially- and economically-disadvantaged business owners requesting a total of $29 billion in relief funds, and more than 266,000 applications overall representing over $65 billion in requested funds nationwide. Though the...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

Fritz Langrock of Langrock Sperry & Wool announces new mediation practice

Fritz Langrock is expanding his practice into mediation. Along with 30 plus years of experience as a general practice lawyer and litigator, Fritz brings patience and preparation to the mediation table. He is a trained mediator through Harvard’s Program on Negotiation and through Champlain College’s Mediation program. Fritz is able...
WCAX

Annual Vermont middle school circus program goes virtual, Part 2

The proposal was pushed by a group of people who say they suffered physical abuse while living at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington, which closed in 1974. Workers start drawing shots around 7 a.m. and won't stop until they've drawn what they need for the day. Saint Michael’s College...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

Plunkett named president of Hickok & Boardman Insurance

Vermont Business Magazine Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group has announced the appointment of Paul Plunkett as President and Chief Operating Officer. Scott Boardman will continue as Chief Executive Officer. “Paul has been an instrumental part of our success and we are excited to promote him into this key position”, said...
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Vermont State Colleges to hold second virtual job & internship fair

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Colleges System today announced their second system-wide FREE virtual Job and Internship Fair is now live through May 30th, 2021. The virtual Job and Internship Fair is open to students and community members through May 30th, 2021 at https://www.vsc.edu/job-internship-fair/(link is external). Students and community members will have access to employer and job information for more than 300 employers.
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

American Rescue Plan brings $200 million to Vermont towns

Public Assets Institute The American Rescue Plan Act(link is external) (ARPA), passed in March 2021, earmarked $76.6 million for Vermont’s local governments. In the second half of June(link is external), the federal treasury will distribute funds to towns that have completed the pre-award requirements(link is external). Towns can spend the...