BSD launches new strategic planning process

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After four months in the making, the city of Burlington’s new public safety survey is officially up and running. The assessment, which takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, seeks Burlington residents’ input on how to make the Queen City safer and healthier. It asks people how safe they feel in Burlington during the day and at night, what they think the biggest public safety concerns are, and how comfortable they are calling Burlington police.