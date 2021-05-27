BSD launches new strategic planning process
District Looking for Volunteers to Help with Phase 1 of the Process. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington School District (BSD) has launched its strategic planning process. The District is working with the Center for Innovative Education(link is external) (C!E) to support the development of a strategic plan that is co-created with BSD stakeholders. The first phase of the plan will be to invite community members to help gather stories and insights from BSD stakeholders utilizing a process known as “empathy interviewing.”vermontbiz.com