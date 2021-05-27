New National Lab Supercomputer Inches America Closer to the Exascale Era
Perlmutter, a next-generation supercomputer that’s planned to run among the planet’s most powerful, is going online at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The first of a two-phase installation started unfolding this week for the advanced system, which the Energy Department’s National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, or NERSC, will use to explore complex scientific phenomena—and even map the universe.www.nextgov.com