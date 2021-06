Living in Austin during the summer is rough. I am looking to add some hats to help with the sun. I came across a Uniqlo hat and I liked the shape. However, it seems to be out of stock. See: UV Protection Collection, Adjustable Capeline Hat. Are you aware of a similar hat? Can you recommend hats that work well for sunny, brutally hot areas? Also looking for visors or styles that allow me to keep my hair in a bun/pony tail. I use a baseball cap already.