Sniper rifles are a staple to any good FPS title out there. Some games require a high-level skill to properly aim down the sights and land a bullet into their target from a great distance. Others allow for a more over-the-top action-packed experience where players are pulling off fast-paced hits using a sniper rifle. After all, how many times have you witnessed players attempt a 360 no-scope in a game during those fast-paced competitive FPS games? In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best free FPS games that you can play right now which offer sniper rifles or classes based around snipers. I’ve tried to stray a bit away from hero-based FPS titles in this list since that can change up the game meta a bit but for now, check out some of our recommendations down below.