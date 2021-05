It was a privilege for TCA middle school students to participate in Teach NJ’s virtual Mission to Trenton on Tuesday! During this special program, all seventh and eighth grade students lobbied directly with assemblywoman Shanique Speight, and personally discussed some of the crucial topics that Teach NJ has been fighting for to benefit nonpublic schools. The talking points included increases to nonpublic school aid in the areas of security, technology, nursing and STEM funding. They especially stressed the significance of the Teach NJ’s most recent STEM program initiative, which enabled many nonpublic schools, including TCA to benefit from an experienced and diverse group of public school teachers.