The NFL is full of young superstars who appear poised to carry the league for the next decade. This week, CBSSports attempted to name the NFL's top 25 players who will begin the 2020 season under the age of 25, based "what they've done so far, future projection, positional value." Former Georgia standout Roquan Smith, now with the Chicago Bears, made the list at No. 15, the top inside linebacker on the list, with Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next at No. 19.