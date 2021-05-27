newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

The boat builder behind the infamous ‘cube yacht’ is now selling his South Tampa home

cltampa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn over-the-top cracker-style home built and designed by a man known for his over-the-top ships is now on the market in South Tampa. Located at 2520 W Conley Ave., the 3,383-square-foot home was built in 1981 by well-known marine architect Fritz Schmid. Unless you spend a ton of the out on the water, Schmid is probably best known locally as the guy behind the iconic steel cube yacht, an 84-foot long geometric barge with 18-foot hydraulic legs that's been the source of plenty of outlandish rumors over the years.

photos.cltampa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Tampa#The Boat Builder#Hot Tub#Wine Cellar#Zillow#Smith Associates#Cube Yacht#Boat#Home#Outdoor Shower#Wraparound Porch#18 Foot Hydraulic Legs#Selling#Man#Parking#Outlandish Rumors#Conley Ave#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
St. Pete Rising

Ciccio Restaurant Group’s newest concept is coming to Fourth Street in St. Pete

Jay & Luigi will be located at 3201 4th Street North, which was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai. While world travelers are still waiting for the borders to open back up, St. Pete residents will soon be able to escape to Italy by visiting Jay & Luigi, a fast-casual Italian trattoria opening in July at 3201 4th Street North. The restaurant space was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai.
Tampa, FLtherealdeal.com

Jeter sells waterfront Tampa estate for record $23M

Yankee Hall of Famer listed 22K-sf property for $29M. Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink. Miami Marlins co-owner and New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter scored a home run with the sale of his waterfront estate in Tampa. Jeter and his wife, Hannah,...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Tampa, FLcltampa.com

Tampa's Cuban Club turns into a 'Haunted Tavern' for two nights in June

Ybor City’s Cuban Club is turning into a “Haunted Tavern” for a two night event in June, thanks to national event promoters Rock Star Beer Festivals. The “interactive cocktail journey” is in four parts and tells “the stories of the deaths that haunt the venue and their ghost that never left.”
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment centers coming to Tampa, Orlando

Tiger Woods is expanding his chain of golf entertainment centers — called PopStroke — that include high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds. Orlando and Tampa are getting storefronts in the next few years. PopStroke Entertainment, co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, has announced that new property agreements...
Tampa, FLOrlando Sentinel

As home prices soar, some South Floridians flee to cheaper places

The rising cost of homes in South Florida is chasing some people to other parts of the state. Some homeowners are cashing in at a profit and moving to more affordable spots like the Gulf coast or farther north on the eastern side, according to moving companies and real estate agents.
Brandon, FLospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Valrico, May 2021

Herzing University Appoints Dr. Kurt Hubbard As Academic Dean Of Florida Campuses. Herzing University, an accredited, private, nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and an online division, has named Dr. Kurt Hubbard the academic dean of its Orlando and Tampa campuses. Hubbard has extensive experience in higher education and...
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StateNew York Post

Wild Florida home goes viral on TikTok for creepy reasons

A property in Panama City, Florida, that’s listed for $1.65 million has gone viral on TikTok over its baffling nature. “I’ve been wracking my brain about what this house was used for and I just can’t figure it out,” said app user @oldfarmwitch in a recent upload that’s earned some 774,000 likes and more than 14,200 comments over the past two weeks.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

7 Nonstop Flight Routes Coming To Tampa and Clearwater Airports In 2021

Ready to travel again? Some new routes are being added at Tampa International Airport and St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Here are the 7 highlights according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Some are all new routes. A few are airlines resuming the services they offered before the pandemic. Catch a...
Tampa, FLoutkick.com

Derek Jeter Sells Massive Tampa House That Tom Brady Rented

Derek Jeter has sold the massive 22,000 sq. ft. Tampa mansion that served as Tom Brady’s rental when the quarterback and his family moved to Florida after he signed with the Buccaneers. Per the New York Post, the Jeter mansion was listed in September after Brady moved out and it remained on the market until it was sold Friday for $22,519,433, which is said to be a record sale price for the area.
Tampa, FLmynews13.com

Tampa’s gas prices haven’t spiked despite panic buying

TAMPA — While the Colonial Pipeline disruption and subsequent race to the pumps has left some Bay area gas stations running on fumes, gas prices are holding steady. AAA says pipeline disruption hasn’t affected gas supply. High demand caused temporary shortages. Drivers in Florida are paying an average of $2.89...
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Tampa, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Across Florida. Agency Manager, Zoey Kettel is an expert insurance agent gaining experience with both captive and independent insurance agencies. After Kettel joined We Insure as an insurance producer, she was confident in her career choice. The access to more than 100 markets and full back-end support gave Kettel the opportunity for unlimited growth, promoting her to an entrepreneur role as the Agency Manager of We Insure Across Florida.