The boat builder behind the infamous ‘cube yacht’ is now selling his South Tampa home

An over-the-top cracker-style home built and designed by a man known for his over-the-top ships is now on the market in South Tampa. Located at 2520 W Conley Ave., the 3,383-square-foot home was built in 1981 by well-known marine architect Fritz Schmid. Unless you spend a ton of the out on the water, Schmid is probably best known locally as the guy behind the iconic steel cube yacht, an 84-foot long geometric barge with 18-foot hydraulic legs that's been the source of plenty of outlandish rumors over the years.