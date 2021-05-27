Flash Flood Warning issued for Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blaine; Kingfisher; Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Logan County in central Oklahoma Northern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain, which will increase over the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over parts of northern Kingfisher County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Guthrie, Kingfisher, Hennessey, Crescent, Okarche, Cashion, Dover, Cedar Valley, Marshall, Mulhall, Cimarron City, Orlando, Hitchcock, Loyal, Lovell, Lacey, Navina, Omega and Seward. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 148 and 165. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURSalerts.weather.gov