Jan 6 “false flag insurrection” lives on in military purge by extremist activists
SAN DIEGO: The fallout for ANTIFA/BLM activist John Sullivan’s role in a “false flag” attack on Jan 6 has done more than discredit President Trump and the conservative movement. Sullivan, a braggart left-wing activist had his lies all down, his Trump hat on, and a knife tucked away on his person. Evidence shows Sullivan yelling into his bullhorn, inciting the Capitol crowd to commit crimes. He spurred violence that horrible day, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Sullivan and the liberal elite in D.C. and their media friends flipped the switch on 75 million Trump voters, including those in the military. Leading Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stepped in announcing a “military purge” as his first order of business.www.commdiginews.com