2020 Dodgers World Series Ring Added To Dodger Stadium Center Field Plaza
Los Angeles Dodgers, Dodger Stadium, World Series, San Francisco Giants, CENTER FIELD, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles, 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, COVID-19 When the Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled plans to renovate Dodger Stadium, the pavilions and center field area, it was with an intention of having it completed for the 2020 season. That of course was to be the same year the MLB All-Star Game returned to Chavez Ravine.www.chatsports.com