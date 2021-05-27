2020 Dodgers World Series Ring Added To Dodger Stadium Center Field Plaza

With a little over a quarter of the season played, baseball is starting to see who will be contenders in this year’s World Series chase. There have been massive surprises like the Red Sox and Giants, who have both led their divisions for extended periods of time. This has sent shockwaves through the odds for all teams, especially considering the Yankees, Dodgers, and Padres were favorites to win the World Series. All three of those teams reside in either the Red Sox or Giants’ divisions.