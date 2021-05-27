Cancel
891 new confirmed and probable cases; 42 additional deaths; 1,316 hospitalized; 339 in ICU; 1.9 percent average case positivity rate; 2.5 percent average test positivity rate; 63,71 average daily doses

 13 days ago

* An astonishing number of younger people are dying. Get your shots, people. Press release…. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 891 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illinois Statefox32chicago.com

Illinois reports 946 new cases of coronavirus, 6 more deaths

CHICAGO - Illinois health officials on Monday said another 946 people tested positive for the coronavirus while another six people died from the disease. Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health said another 32,253 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered on Sunday. The state has averaged about 61,275 inoculations per day in the last week.
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Four new COVID cases here, 946 statewide

Evanston health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases today, down from five yesterday. The death toll in the city has remained unchanged at 117 for over a week-and-a-half. Statewide there were 946 new cases, compared to 1,248 yesterday. The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported that 32,253 people were...
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

After two-day spike, COVID-19 deaths in Illinois decline

After a two-day spike that saw the highest death toll from COVID-19 in more than two months, fatalities caused by the coronavirus were cut nearly in half Sunday, state health authorities reported. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 24 state residents succumbed to the virus Saturday, down from...
Des Plaines, ILJournal & Topics

Des Plaines Site To Distribute John & Johnson Vaccine Starting Tuesday, May 18

Beginning Tuesday, May 18, Cook County Health will resume distributing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its Des Plaines mass vaccination site, 1155 East Oakton St. Visitors to the site will have a choice between the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As a reminder, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for individuals age 12-17. Pfizer is available for individuals age 18+.
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Deaths reported from COVID-19 high for second day in Illinois

Deaths reported from COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday continued for a second day at the highest level in two months. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 47 deaths, only two less than the 49 reported Friday, which was the highest number since March 11. The dead included 22 people in Cook County, two in DuPage County, three in Kane County, two in Lake County and one in Will County.
Illinois Stateevanstonnow.com

Five new COVID cases here, 1,248 across Illinois

Evanston health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases today, up from four yesterday. The death toll in the city has remained unchanged at 117 for over a week-and-a-half. Statewide there were 1,248 new cases, compared to 1,513 yesterday. The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported that 53,335 people were...
Cook County, ILcapitolfax.com

How a bizarre defense notion got its start in Cook County

Mr. Perry’s case underscores how willing some American pathologists have been to rule in-custody deaths of Black people accidents or natural occurrences caused by sickle cell trait, which is carried by one in 13 Black Americans and is almost always benign. Those with the trait have only one of the two genes required for full-blown sickle cell disease, a painful and sometimes life-threatening condition that can deform red blood cells into crescent shapes that stick together and block blood flow.
Indiana StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘So grateful,’ says nurse injured in Indiana crash, awarded $43.5M in first in-person Cook County civil trial since start of pandemic

A woman who suffered “traumatic” injuries that ended her 25-year nursing career when she was rear-ended by a truck five years ago in Indiana was awarded $43.5 million in the first in-person civil trial held in Cook County since the COVID-19 pandemic began. After nearly four hours of deliberating, the jury returned its verdict Thursday afternoon at the Daley Center for the woman and her husband ...
Cook County, ILevanstonnow.com

State offers new rent relief grant program

Gov. J.B. Pritzker today announced a new state rental assistance programs for low and moderate income tenants who are unable to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority will offer up to $25,000 to cover a maximum of 15 months of assistance.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Tom Dart says he’s spent $38 million during the pandemic on inmates who should have been in state prisons

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is demanding the state prison system take hundreds of inmates off his hands. Dart says they’ve cost him more than $38 million — though some of that has been covered by the federal government — to house the inmates during the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s forced him to keep open a large cell building that he otherwise would have mothballed.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Cook County approves tax break for Elk Grove business

The Cook County Board last week approved a 6b tax incentive Pisco USA Inc., 1180 Pratt Blvd. in Elk Grove Village. The applicant will occupy the industrial site for warehousing, manufacturing and distribution of pneumatic products. It allows the property to be assessed at lower levels over the course of a dozen years.