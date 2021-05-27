891 new confirmed and probable cases; 42 additional deaths; 1,316 hospitalized; 339 in ICU; 1.9 percent average case positivity rate; 2.5 percent average test positivity rate; 63,71 average daily doses
* An astonishing number of younger people are dying. Get your shots, people. Press release…. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 891 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths. In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.capitolfax.com