With spring practices done and the spring game a few weeks in the rearview mirror, expectations heading into 2021 are pretty high for a loaded NC State squad. And while Wolfpack fans are excited and know what to expect, Dave Doeren’s team also got some national love this week on CBS Sports’ Cover 3 podcast. While NC State is technically ranked outside of CBS Sports’ Post-Spring Top 25 at No. 33, some of the Cover 3 guys seemed to be a little bit higher on the Pack.